All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
1232 Lenore Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1232 Lenore Ave.
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1232 Lenore Ave.

1232 Lenore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1232 Lenore Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2-BEDROOM HOUSE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681****
*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****
This is a beautifully remodeled 2-bedroom/1 bath ranch home. It features central A/C, hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave, eat-in area), living room, full basement for tons of storage with a washer/dryer hook up, and a large fenced back yard. This location is in the North Columbus area where you'll have easy access to I-71 and can be in the heart of the city in just minutes! You'll enjoy the convenience of a driveway for off-street parking, small locked shed in the backyard, included lawn care, and a full time maintenance staff. Call today! This gem won't last long!

(RLNE5485836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1232 Lenore Ave. have any available units?
1232 Lenore Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 Lenore Ave. have?
Some of 1232 Lenore Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Lenore Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Lenore Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Lenore Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Lenore Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Lenore Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Lenore Ave. offers parking.
Does 1232 Lenore Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Lenore Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Lenore Ave. have a pool?
No, 1232 Lenore Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Lenore Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1232 Lenore Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Lenore Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Lenore Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing