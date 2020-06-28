1216 Shanley Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**3-BEDROOM/2-BATH RANCH W/ 2-CAR GARAGE!** - ****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.**** ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS 614-207-4681.****

This is a completely remodeled 3-bedroom/2-bath ranch home. It offers hardwood floors, living room, dining room, kitchen (range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave), and central A/C. Unfinished basement with glass block windows, washer/dryer hook up, and plenty of storage space. 2-car garage with opener, lawn is cut for you! Some pets accepted for fees, breed/weight restrictions for dogs. Close to Morse Rd., Rte 71, bus line.



(RLNE5568804)