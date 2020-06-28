All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
1216 Shanley Dr.
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1216 Shanley Dr.

1216 Shanley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Shanley Drive, Columbus, OH 43224
Maize-Morse

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**3-BEDROOM/2-BATH RANCH W/ 2-CAR GARAGE!** - ****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.**** ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS 614-207-4681.****
This is a completely remodeled 3-bedroom/2-bath ranch home. It offers hardwood floors, living room, dining room, kitchen (range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave), and central A/C. Unfinished basement with glass block windows, washer/dryer hook up, and plenty of storage space. 2-car garage with opener, lawn is cut for you! Some pets accepted for fees, breed/weight restrictions for dogs. Close to Morse Rd., Rte 71, bus line.

(RLNE5568804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Shanley Dr. have any available units?
1216 Shanley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Shanley Dr. have?
Some of 1216 Shanley Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Shanley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Shanley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Shanley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Shanley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Shanley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Shanley Dr. offers parking.
Does 1216 Shanley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Shanley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Shanley Dr. have a pool?
No, 1216 Shanley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Shanley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1216 Shanley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Shanley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Shanley Dr. has units with dishwashers.
