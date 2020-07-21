Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1167 Tenagra Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1167 Tenagra Way
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:34 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1167 Tenagra Way
1167 Tenagra Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1167 Tenagra Way, Columbus, OH 43228
Trabue Woods
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1167 Tenagra Way have any available units?
1167 Tenagra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1167 Tenagra Way have?
Some of 1167 Tenagra Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1167 Tenagra Way currently offering any rent specials?
1167 Tenagra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 Tenagra Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1167 Tenagra Way is pet friendly.
Does 1167 Tenagra Way offer parking?
Yes, 1167 Tenagra Way offers parking.
Does 1167 Tenagra Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1167 Tenagra Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 Tenagra Way have a pool?
No, 1167 Tenagra Way does not have a pool.
Does 1167 Tenagra Way have accessible units?
No, 1167 Tenagra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 Tenagra Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1167 Tenagra Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Yardley
122 Parsons Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Independence Village
Little Turtle
East Broad
Riverside
Forest Park East
Dexter Falls
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing