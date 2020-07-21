All apartments in Columbus
1167 Tenagra Way

1167 Tenagra Way · No Longer Available
Location

1167 Tenagra Way, Columbus, OH 43228
Trabue Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 Tenagra Way have any available units?
1167 Tenagra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1167 Tenagra Way have?
Some of 1167 Tenagra Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 Tenagra Way currently offering any rent specials?
1167 Tenagra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 Tenagra Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1167 Tenagra Way is pet friendly.
Does 1167 Tenagra Way offer parking?
Yes, 1167 Tenagra Way offers parking.
Does 1167 Tenagra Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1167 Tenagra Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 Tenagra Way have a pool?
No, 1167 Tenagra Way does not have a pool.
Does 1167 Tenagra Way have accessible units?
No, 1167 Tenagra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 Tenagra Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1167 Tenagra Way has units with dishwashers.
