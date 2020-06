Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1139 - B Sells Ave. Available 09/13/19 2 Bedroom- Grandview Area - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom town home style condo that features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, huge bedrooms each with spacious closets, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fantastic basement area with washer/dryer included, central air, and so much more!



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water use



Pets are accepted with a $250 refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.



(RLNE3319081)