1106 Sells Avenue C

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

GREAT LOCATION Grandview/OSU 1 Bedroom condo - Property Id: 87197



Very nice and well located one bedroom condo. Near OSU and Grandview, just off of Route 315 freeway. Includes range and refrigerator in the full kitchen. Washer and dryer hook ups in basement. Offstreet parking. Very safe and quiet area. Sorry no pets. Security deposit and first months rent. Application fee $50. Credit check and background check required no prior evictions or bankruptcies. This unit also includes central air conditionin,

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/87197p

Property Id 87197



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5032710)