1106 Sells Avenue C

Location

1106 Sells Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Tri-Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION Grandview/OSU 1 Bedroom condo - Property Id: 87197

Very nice and well located one bedroom condo. Near OSU and Grandview, just off of Route 315 freeway. Includes range and refrigerator in the full kitchen. Washer and dryer hook ups in basement. Offstreet parking. Very safe and quiet area. Sorry no pets. Security deposit and first months rent. Application fee $50. Credit check and background check required no prior evictions or bankruptcies. This unit also includes central air conditionin,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/87197p
Property Id 87197

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5032710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

