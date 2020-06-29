All apartments in Columbus
1100-1102 East 20th Avenue - 2
Last updated March 17 2020

1100-1102 East 20th Avenue - 2

1100 E 20th Ave
Location

1100 E 20th Ave, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
range
oven
Renovated North Columbus home ready for someone to call it home! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been updated with brand new floors, kitchen cabinets, counter tops and tiled floors, freshly painted interior with new exterior siding, Unfinished basement available for extra storage or other usage. Washer/Dryer hookup

Tenants pay all utilities; Gas, Electric, and Water. Please serious inquires only, background and credit checks are conducted. First month & Security Deposit (Rent times 2) are required in order to move in. This is following an approved application. Please schedule an appointment via EMAIL & TEXT are preferred! Please text or email if you receive the voicemail.

Apply here: https://therealestateretirementplan.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much should you be paying for rent?

