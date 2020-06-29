1100-1102 East 20th Avenue - 2

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated extra storage range oven

Unit Amenities extra storage oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Renovated North Columbus home ready for someone to call it home! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been updated with brand new floors, kitchen cabinets, counter tops and tiled floors, freshly painted interior with new exterior siding, Unfinished basement available for extra storage or other usage. Washer/Dryer hookup



Tenants pay all utilities; Gas, Electric, and Water. Please serious inquires only, background and credit checks are conducted. First month & Security Deposit (Rent times 2) are required in order to move in. This is following an approved application. Please schedule an appointment via EMAIL & TEXT are preferred! Please text or email if you receive the voicemail.



Apply here: https://therealestateretirementplan.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp