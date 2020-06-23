1092 Reinhard Avenue

Amenities

3-bedroom duplex with covered front porch, off-street parking & shared backyard with privacy fence. Easy-care hard flooring on the 1st level, including the comfortable living room with big windows & decorative fireplace, which is open to the dining room. Large kitchen with lots of bright white cabinets for storage. Plush carpeting in all three bedrooms upstairs, each with large windows for lots of natural light. Mini blinds on all the windows upstairs & downstairs for light control & privacy when desired. Full basement with washer/dryer hookup. Convenient location near shopping, dining, & public transportation - COTA stop serviced by #5 bus is only 2 blocks away. Also very close (less than a mile) to Driving Park Rec Center and 3 different city parks.

