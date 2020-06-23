All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1092 Reinhard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1092 Reinhard Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1092 Reinhard Avenue

1092 Reinhard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1092 Reinhard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-bedroom duplex with covered front porch, off-street parking & shared backyard with privacy fence. Easy-care hard flooring on the 1st level, including the comfortable living room with big windows & decorative fireplace, which is open to the dining room. Large kitchen with lots of bright white cabinets for storage. Plush carpeting in all three bedrooms upstairs, each with large windows for lots of natural light. Mini blinds on all the windows upstairs & downstairs for light control & privacy when desired. Full basement with washer/dryer hookup. Convenient location near shopping, dining, & public transportation - COTA stop serviced by #5 bus is only 2 blocks away. Also very close (less than a mile) to Driving Park Rec Center and 3 different city parks.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1092 Reinhard Avenue have any available units?
1092 Reinhard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1092 Reinhard Avenue have?
Some of 1092 Reinhard Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1092 Reinhard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1092 Reinhard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1092 Reinhard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1092 Reinhard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1092 Reinhard Avenue offer parking?
No, 1092 Reinhard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1092 Reinhard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1092 Reinhard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1092 Reinhard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1092 Reinhard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1092 Reinhard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1092 Reinhard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1092 Reinhard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1092 Reinhard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing