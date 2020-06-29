1032 Seymour Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering a $50 month concession off the $1,225 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,175!



A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath home located just minutes from Downtown Columbus is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen and tons of natural light! Detached garage and a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.