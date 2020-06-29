All apartments in Columbus
1032 Seymour Avenue
1032 Seymour Avenue

1032 Seymour Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1032 Seymour Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering a $50 month concession off the $1,225 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,175!

A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath home located just minutes from Downtown Columbus is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen and tons of natural light! Detached garage and a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Seymour Avenue have any available units?
1032 Seymour Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 Seymour Avenue have?
Some of 1032 Seymour Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Seymour Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Seymour Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Seymour Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Seymour Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Seymour Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Seymour Avenue offers parking.
Does 1032 Seymour Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Seymour Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Seymour Avenue have a pool?
No, 1032 Seymour Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Seymour Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1032 Seymour Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Seymour Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 Seymour Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
