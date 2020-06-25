Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1022 Olmstead Ave - Open House Sat 9/8/19 2:15-3PM.

Where else can you get a single family home with fenced yard, hardwood floors, separate living room / formal dining room, a nice kitchen with appliances, a basement, and a 2 car garage for $700.00 a month?



Fabulous 2 bedroom , 1 bath, home, with large living room, formal dining room, full basement, a great covered front porch, a fenced in yard, and a 2 car garage!

Rent is $700.00 per month.

Section 8 NOT accepted.

We do not accept third party funds for move in fees. No PRC.



Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action

Web-site with all of our rentals www.capraterentals.com



Application Details:

Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.

Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.

CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.

Property Viewing Details:

We do showings the following ways:

Open houses-Every Sat

Private showings-text your driverï¿½??s license or state ID to 1-614-546-6613 along with a selfie, and what address you want to see, along with your preferred day /time.

The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.

Pets:

If pets are accepted, there is a $150.00 non-refundable pet deposit and itï¿½??s $25 per month, per pet. Dog bite insurance is required on all dogs.

Rental Criteria:

We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent & Deposit to move in.

We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.

We do not accept applicants with arson charges, or drug distribution / trafficking charges.

We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions.

We accept the best application for each house.

We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.

We do not hold houses if you are approved.

Once approved, we will not write your lease up, until you have paid the $75 lease write up and onboarding fee.

We do not hold any homes until the deposit is paid. We will hold a home for 14 days with a deposit.

Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.



We no longer advertise on Craigslist due to scams. If you see any of our rentals on Craigslist, please e-mail the info to application@capraterealty.com so we can remove it.