All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1022 Olmstead Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1022 Olmstead Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:44 AM

1022 Olmstead Ave

1022 Olmstead Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1022 Olmstead Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Milo-Grogan

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1022 Olmstead Ave - Open House Sat 9/8/19 2:15-3PM.
Where else can you get a single family home with fenced yard, hardwood floors, separate living room / formal dining room, a nice kitchen with appliances, a basement, and a 2 car garage for $700.00 a month?

Fabulous 2 bedroom , 1 bath, home, with large living room, formal dining room, full basement, a great covered front porch, a fenced in yard, and a 2 car garage!
Rent is $700.00 per month.
Section 8 NOT accepted.
We do not accept third party funds for move in fees. No PRC.

Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action
Web-site with all of our rentals www.capraterentals.com

Application Details:
Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.
Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.
CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.
Property Viewing Details:
We do showings the following ways:
Open houses-Every Sat
Private showings-text your driverï¿½??s license or state ID to 1-614-546-6613 along with a selfie, and what address you want to see, along with your preferred day /time.
The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.
Pets:
If pets are accepted, there is a $150.00 non-refundable pet deposit and itï¿½??s $25 per month, per pet. Dog bite insurance is required on all dogs.
Rental Criteria:
We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent & Deposit to move in.
We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.
We do not accept applicants with arson charges, or drug distribution / trafficking charges.
We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions.
We accept the best application for each house.
We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.
We do not hold houses if you are approved.
Once approved, we will not write your lease up, until you have paid the $75 lease write up and onboarding fee.
We do not hold any homes until the deposit is paid. We will hold a home for 14 days with a deposit.
Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.

We no longer advertise on Craigslist due to scams. If you see any of our rentals on Craigslist, please e-mail the info to application@capraterealty.com so we can remove it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Olmstead Ave have any available units?
1022 Olmstead Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Olmstead Ave have?
Some of 1022 Olmstead Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Olmstead Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Olmstead Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Olmstead Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Olmstead Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Olmstead Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Olmstead Ave offers parking.
Does 1022 Olmstead Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Olmstead Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Olmstead Ave have a pool?
No, 1022 Olmstead Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Olmstead Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1022 Olmstead Ave has accessible units.
Does 1022 Olmstead Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Olmstead Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing