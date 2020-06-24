All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
101 E 1st Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 E 1st Avenue

101 E 1st Ave · No Longer Available
Location

101 E 1st Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Premier location for Italian Village near the corner of Summit Street and E 1st Ave. This 2 bedroom flat on the entry level has remodeled kitchen, bathrooms hardwoodfloors, new high efficiency washer & dryer. On and off street parking, paver patio, large kitchen, dining room, living room, and two equitable sized bedrooms at opposite sides of the house. Location is ideal for someone who enjoys the Short North, galleries, clubs, restaurants, downtown entertainment at the Scioto Mile or Columbus Commons. Convenient location for bicycle commuters to downtown or to OSU campus. Urban living with flare! Turn right out of your driveway and you'll access I-670 East/West to I-70/I-71 within a 1/2 mile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 E 1st Avenue have any available units?
101 E 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 E 1st Avenue have?
Some of 101 E 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 E 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 E 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 E 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 101 E 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 101 E 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 101 E 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 101 E 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 E 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 E 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 E 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 E 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 E 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 E 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 E 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
