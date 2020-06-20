All apartments in Cleveland
7723 Spafford Rd.

7723 Spafford Road · No Longer Available
Location

7723 Spafford Road, Cleveland, OH 44105
South Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom 1 bath in the Broadway/Slavic Village area! - Recent and current renovated single family home in the historic Broadway/Slavic Village. New hard wood floors, paint, drywall and bathrooms completely redone. Owner is in the process of finishing the flooring throughout the home. Quiet street with a fenced in side and back yard with small patio

Screening: We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for doing the background check. We screen using credit, background and eviction checks as well as income, job history and landlord references. If interested please apply. We look for ways to approve tenants. Many tenants who didnt think they qualify do.

Neighborhood: Many times people will ask what a specific neighborhood or area is like. We cant easily answer that question because everyone has a different opinion on that. Our suggestion is to drive by a property at several different times of the day and you will get a very realistic feel for what you can expect when you live at this property.

Maintenance: Many people ask whether they can do work to a property. B2B Realty has its own maintenance department and we do make sure the properties we manage are safe homes to live in. However, to protect our owners, we do not allow tenants to make changes or repairs to the property including painting it except for special exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

