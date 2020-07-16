4203 Clinton Ave

Amenities

World class urban townhomes to match any, right here in Cleveland. Urban yet private and secure, historic and yet rich in modern features. The townhomes share a "French Courtyard" modeled after the castle gardens along the Loire River. Formal, brick and gravel, and profuse with flowering perennials, and annuals. Inside, find "Conversation Kitchens" where the cook and guests are the center of design. Expansive marble island, induction cooktops, storage predominantly within drawers that light when opened, premium appliances, deep sinks with touch-on/off faucets, and touch open garbage bins. The master features a vaulted ceiling, antique chandelier, and stairway leading to a private loft. Both bedrooms have a wall of wardrobes that can be customized to suit. Tile bathrooms with Grohe shower controls, heated floors and dual vanity sinks. To retain the character of this Victorian building, generous base and crown moldings have been restored and original interior doors have been repurposed. Rich and warm local hickory floors throughout. Each townhome has a private patio overlooking the courtyard as well as a large, clean, insulated and dry basement. Poured concrete 2-car garages define the walled central courtyard. Boston and English Ivy as well as Virginia Creeper will cover the walls in time. The roof of the garage is a partially finished rooftop garden where residents can relax, entertain and watch the sunset. These townhomes are ideally located and beyond expectations.