Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

4203 Clinton Ave

4203 Clinton Avenue · (216) 952-8884
Location

4203 Clinton Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
Ohio City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1931 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
World class urban townhomes to match any, right here in Cleveland. Urban yet private and secure, historic and yet rich in modern features. The townhomes share a "French Courtyard" modeled after the castle gardens along the Loire River. Formal, brick and gravel, and profuse with flowering perennials, and annuals. Inside, find "Conversation Kitchens" where the cook and guests are the center of design. Expansive marble island, induction cooktops, storage predominantly within drawers that light when opened, premium appliances, deep sinks with touch-on/off faucets, and touch open garbage bins. The master features a vaulted ceiling, antique chandelier, and stairway leading to a private loft. Both bedrooms have a wall of wardrobes that can be customized to suit. Tile bathrooms with Grohe shower controls, heated floors and dual vanity sinks. To retain the character of this Victorian building, generous base and crown moldings have been restored and original interior doors have been repurposed. Rich and warm local hickory floors throughout. Each townhome has a private patio overlooking the courtyard as well as a large, clean, insulated and dry basement. Poured concrete 2-car garages define the walled central courtyard. Boston and English Ivy as well as Virginia Creeper will cover the walls in time. The roof of the garage is a partially finished rooftop garden where residents can relax, entertain and watch the sunset. These townhomes are ideally located and beyond expectations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Clinton Ave have any available units?
4203 Clinton Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4203 Clinton Ave have?
Some of 4203 Clinton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Clinton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Clinton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Clinton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4203 Clinton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 4203 Clinton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4203 Clinton Ave offers parking.
Does 4203 Clinton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4203 Clinton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Clinton Ave have a pool?
No, 4203 Clinton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Clinton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4203 Clinton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Clinton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4203 Clinton Ave has units with dishwashers.
