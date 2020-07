Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. There is plenty here to see here cozy front porch,beautiful wood floors throughout, spacious living room with decorative fireplace, updated kitchen, finished basement, 1/4 bath in basement and on second floor!Eat-in kitchen with new fixtures Convenient location. Don't miss this one!