3620 West 129th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

3620 W 129th St, Cleveland, OH 44111 -- Lovely & cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home



$1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



This charming colonial offers a chance at a really lovely home! This home features a bright living room with a large picture window, dining room with built-in shelving, & spacious updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space (No appliances on site, but stove/fridge can be provided for $80/month appliance fee.) All 3 bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the updated full bath! The unfinished basement offers washer/dryer hook-ups, plenty of storage space, & a convenient updated half bath. There is a 2 car detached garage, a large front porch to enjoy the summer days on, & central air!



Resident pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal as well. Serious inquiries only.