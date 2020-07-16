All apartments in Cleveland
3620 West 129th St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

3620 West 129th St

3620 West 129th Street · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3620 West 129th Street, Cleveland, OH 44111
Jefferson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3620 W 129th St, Cleveland, OH 44111 -- Lovely & cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home

$1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

This charming colonial offers a chance at a really lovely home! This home features a bright living room with a large picture window, dining room with built-in shelving, & spacious updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space (No appliances on site, but stove/fridge can be provided for $80/month appliance fee.) All 3 bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the updated full bath! The unfinished basement offers washer/dryer hook-ups, plenty of storage space, & a convenient updated half bath. There is a 2 car detached garage, a large front porch to enjoy the summer days on, & central air!

Resident pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal as well. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 West 129th St have any available units?
3620 West 129th St has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 West 129th St have?
Some of 3620 West 129th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 West 129th St currently offering any rent specials?
3620 West 129th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 West 129th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 West 129th St is pet friendly.
Does 3620 West 129th St offer parking?
Yes, 3620 West 129th St offers parking.
Does 3620 West 129th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 West 129th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 West 129th St have a pool?
No, 3620 West 129th St does not have a pool.
Does 3620 West 129th St have accessible units?
No, 3620 West 129th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 West 129th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 West 129th St does not have units with dishwashers.
