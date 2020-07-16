3168 W. 86th St.

Amenities

Lot for sale- no credit check- 3168 West 86th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44102 - Lot for sale Owner Financed, please take a look at the details on this property. If you want to purchase and have the down payment your loan is already approved. We offer owner financing with 10% or we offer lease with option to buy. We are happy to sign a leasing agreement. We have had a lot of inquiries on this property and you should act fast.



3168 West 86th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44102.



$10,000 Total price with $1000 down.



County: Cuyahoga County

Lot Size: 4,340 Sq. Ft.

Style: Vacant Land



Contact Amy at 512-662-6977 or email amy@buttross.com



