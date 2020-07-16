All apartments in Cleveland
3168 W. 86th St.

3168 West 86th Street · (512) 494-1111
Location

3168 West 86th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
West Boulevard

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lot for sale- no credit check- 3168 West 86th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44102 - Lot for sale Owner Financed, please take a look at the details on this property. If you want to purchase and have the down payment your loan is already approved. We offer owner financing with 10% or we offer lease with option to buy. We are happy to sign a leasing agreement. We have had a lot of inquiries on this property and you should act fast.

3168 West 86th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44102.

$10,000 Total price with $1000 down.

County: Cuyahoga County
Lot Size: 4,340 Sq. Ft.
Style: Vacant Land

Contact Amy at 512-662-6977 or email amy@buttross.com

(RLNE3886325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3168 W. 86th St. have any available units?
3168 W. 86th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
Is 3168 W. 86th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3168 W. 86th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3168 W. 86th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3168 W. 86th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 3168 W. 86th St. offer parking?
No, 3168 W. 86th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3168 W. 86th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3168 W. 86th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3168 W. 86th St. have a pool?
No, 3168 W. 86th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3168 W. 86th St. have accessible units?
No, 3168 W. 86th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3168 W. 86th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3168 W. 86th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3168 W. 86th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3168 W. 86th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
