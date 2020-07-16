Amenities

Lot/ Land For Sale w/ Direct No Credit Check Loan - Lot for sale- no credit check-3146 W 68th St Cleveland, OH 44102



This lot affords you the ability to build the home you want at your own speed. You then choose the builder, materials, price, and schedule. It doesn't get more custom than that. Purchase this more than half acre lot and watch your future grow.



We welcome agents, we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.



This property can also be used for: Vacation, Investment, Build your dream, a Place to park your cars and much more.



Perfect to build on and a Great view, great location, great opportunity! Lot/Land to build On OR use as a parking lot..

Call for details today!



$10,000 Total price with $1,000 down.Open to all Offers!(Discounts for Cash Offers)

Text Susan at 512-914-8560 or email Susan@Buttross.com



