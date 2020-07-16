All apartments in Cleveland
3146 W 68th St.
3146 W 68th St.

3146 West 68th Street · (512) 494-1111
Location

3146 West 68th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
Stockyards

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Lot/ Land For Sale w/ Direct No Credit Check Loan - Lot for sale- no credit check-3146 W 68th St Cleveland, OH 44102

This lot affords you the ability to build the home you want at your own speed. You then choose the builder, materials, price, and schedule. It doesn't get more custom than that. Purchase this more than half acre lot and watch your future grow.

We welcome agents, we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.

This property can also be used for: Vacation, Investment, Build your dream, a Place to park your cars and much more.

Perfect to build on and a Great view, great location, great opportunity! Lot/Land to build On OR use as a parking lot..
Call for details today!

$10,000 Total price with $1,000 down.Open to all Offers!(Discounts for Cash Offers)
Text Susan at 512-914-8560 or email Susan@Buttross.com

(RLNE3885878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

