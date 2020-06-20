2810 York Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom with a den 1 bath down up unit is approx 1300 square feet and features hard surface flooring, high ceilings, neutral decorating and modern touches in the kitchen and baths. Bonus amenities include a private entrance, granite counter tops, additional storage space in attic and stainless steel appliances.

Unit is managed by Keller Williams Citywide PM, all interested applicants can fill out an application at www.neohiorents.com or can call Karen at 440-795-0245 for further questions. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. No housing or voucher programs are accepted.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.