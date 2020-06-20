All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 2810 York Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
2810 York Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:59 AM

2810 York Avenue

2810 York Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1879733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Ohio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2810 York Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
Ohio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom with a den 1 bath down up unit is approx 1300 square feet and features hard surface flooring, high ceilings, neutral decorating and modern touches in the kitchen and baths. Bonus amenities include a private entrance, granite counter tops, additional storage space in attic and stainless steel appliances.
Unit is managed by Keller Williams Citywide PM, all interested applicants can fill out an application at www.neohiorents.com or can call Karen at 440-795-0245 for further questions. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. No housing or voucher programs are accepted.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 York Avenue have any available units?
2810 York Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2810 York Avenue have?
Some of 2810 York Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2810 York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 York Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2810 York Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2810 York Avenue offer parking?
No, 2810 York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2810 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 York Avenue have a pool?
No, 2810 York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2810 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2810 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2810 York Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2810 York Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2810 York Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Van Aken Court
2920 Van Aken Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44120
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd
Cleveland, OH 44115
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St
Cleveland, OH 44114
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Ivory on Euclid
1030 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity