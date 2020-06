Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stylish Tremont Townhome!

All 3 levels offer spectacular views of Cleveland. The ground floor offers a full bath as well as a bonus room that can be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. The 2nd and main level offers a spacious living room with access to 2 balconies and the kitchen. The high-end kitchen features a breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. The 3rd level offers the master bedroom with a master bath that includes a dual vanity and a huge walk-in shower. The 2nd bedroom also has its own bathroom. Laundry room conveniently located near the bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage.