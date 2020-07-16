All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 8 2020 at 1:56 PM

1968 E 82nd St

1968 East 82nd Street · (855) 440-8532
Location

1968 East 82nd Street, Cleveland, OH 44103
Hough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2202 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, end-unit townhome, located just minutes from the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University will soar to the top of your list! Walk-in and be greeted by chic hardwood floors helping to create a warm atmosphere. With over 2,000 sq/ft of living area, this townhome will have you planning your house warming party before you know it! Between the eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room, and finished lower level, there is plenty of room for your guests to mingle comfortably. The back deck will be your new favorite spot to start your mornings with a warm cup of coffee, or end your night with a cold beverage as you watch the sun set. All bedrooms are generous in size and boast large closets to store all personal belongings with ease. Ready to call this home? Inquire today, before it’s too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 E 82nd St have any available units?
1968 E 82nd St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1968 E 82nd St have?
Some of 1968 E 82nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 E 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1968 E 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 E 82nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1968 E 82nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1968 E 82nd St offer parking?
No, 1968 E 82nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1968 E 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1968 E 82nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 E 82nd St have a pool?
No, 1968 E 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1968 E 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 1968 E 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 E 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1968 E 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
