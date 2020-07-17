1650 Brainard Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Tremont townhome Please read this entire advertisement before responding. Spacious all brick two story townhome. This two story home features granite counter tops and all appliances included. The floors are hardwood throughout.



Each of two bedrooms have large closets and the hallway has a spacious linen closet.

includes an additional second floor library or office.



Living room dining room and kitchen make up the first floor three bedrooms on the second floor and a private full basement with a laundry room.

Includes a one car garage with automatic door opener.



Located on a quiet dead end street. House includes window A/C units! and a private fenced in back yard!



All prospective tenants are subject to a mandatory credit and background check



NO section 8.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with the understanding that if a pet is accepted that a full pet security deposit is paid with a pet contract.



IF YOU'RE INTERESTED, PLEASE RESPOND IN AN EMAIL WITH YOUR PARTICULARS including the following information listed below:



1. Will you will be living alone or with a roommate/partner?

2. Do you have any four-legged friends pets ?

3. What you do to support yourself.



******WE WILL NOT RESPOND TO INQUIRIES IF YOU DO NOT INCLUDE THIS INFORMATION.*****

