All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 1650 Brainard Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
1650 Brainard Ave.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

1650 Brainard Ave.

1650 Brainard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1650 Brainard Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44109
Brooklyn - Centre

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tremont townhome Please read this entire advertisement before responding. Spacious all brick two story townhome. This two story home features granite counter tops and all appliances included. The floors are hardwood throughout.

Each of two bedrooms have large closets and the hallway has a spacious linen closet.
includes an additional second floor library or office.

Living room dining room and kitchen make up the first floor three bedrooms on the second floor and a private full basement with a laundry room.
Includes a one car garage with automatic door opener.

Located on a quiet dead end street. House includes window A/C units! and a private fenced in back yard!

All prospective tenants are subject to a mandatory credit and background check

NO section 8.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with the understanding that if a pet is accepted that a full pet security deposit is paid with a pet contract.

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED, PLEASE RESPOND IN AN EMAIL WITH YOUR PARTICULARS including the following information listed below:

1. Will you will be living alone or with a roommate/partner?
2. Do you have any four-legged friends pets ?
3. What you do to support yourself.

******WE WILL NOT RESPOND TO INQUIRIES IF YOU DO NOT INCLUDE THIS INFORMATION.*****
Tremont townhomes. Please read this entire advertisement before responding. Spacious all brick two story townhome. This two story townhome features granite counter tops and all appliances included. The floors are hardwood throughout.

Two spacious bedrooms both have large closets and the hallway has a spacious linen closet.

There is also a 2nd story office or library.

Living room dining room and kitchen make up the first floor three bedrooms on the second floor and a private full basement with a laundry room.
Includes a one car garage with opener. Located on a quiet dead end street. House includes window A/C units! and a private fenced in back yard!

All prospective tenants are subject to a mandatory credit and background check

NO section 8.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with the understanding that if a pet is accepted that a full pet security deposit is paid with a pet contract.

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED, PLEASE RESPOND IN AN EMAIL WITH YOUR PARTICULARS including the following information listed below:

1. Will you will be living alone or with a roommate/partner?
2. Do you have any four-legged friends pets ?
3. What you do to support yourself.

******WE WILL NOT RESPOND TO INQUIRIES IF YOU DO NOT INCLUDE THIS INFORMATION.*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Brainard Ave. have any available units?
1650 Brainard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 Brainard Ave. have?
Some of 1650 Brainard Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Brainard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Brainard Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Brainard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1650 Brainard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1650 Brainard Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Brainard Ave. offers parking.
Does 1650 Brainard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 Brainard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Brainard Ave. have a pool?
No, 1650 Brainard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Brainard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1650 Brainard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Brainard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 Brainard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44113
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street
Cleveland, OH 44106
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave
Cleveland, OH 44102
Parkside Dwellings
2040 Stearns Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court
Cleveland, OH 44113

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OH
North Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
TremontOhio CityDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus