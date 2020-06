Amenities

dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning

Totally renovated single-family home - Welcome to your new home,

With a brand new roof, brand new plumbing, brand new electric, brand new A/C!!!!

3 beautiful bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, backyard, and 2 cars garage located in the lovely neighborhood of Tremont now is ready for lease!!!



