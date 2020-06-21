All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:38 PM

11338 Cotes Avenue

11338 Cotes Avenue · (216) 208-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11338 Cotes Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44105
Union - Miles Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1393 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
key fob access
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing.

Section 8: NOT Accepted
EDEN: NOT Accepted

CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

This home features: CONVENIENCE - Keyless entry, motion sensors, and thermostat controls that can all be monitored from your smart phone! PARKING Detached 1-Car Garage. PRIVACY – Window coverings. LAUNDRY – Laundry Hookups. UPDATES – Updated kitchen. New flooring. Remodeled bathroom. BONUS - Central AC. Central heat. Large Finished Attic. APPLIANCES – Landlord provides dishwasher in as-is condition. Tenants provide all other appliances.

UTILITIES – Landlord pays trash. Tenant must put gas and electric in their name. Tenant pays water and sewer utilities through the tenant rent portal. Tenants are responsible for landscape upkeep, snow removal, and compliance with city ordinances.

DEPOSIT: Is the same as the rent amount, depending on credit worthiness.

APPLICATION: Only on our Krch Realty website! $45 fee per adult. All adults must be included on the application and will be lease-holding residents. All minor occupant names and birthday must be provided for rental registration purposes. www.216Rents.com

QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions in the last 3 years, or multiple previous evictions. No pending evictions/lockouts on current home. No unpaid phone bill, or balances to previous landlords. No unpaid gas or electric bills, or utilities currently in collections without full payoff. No felony convictions or pending charges relating to: drugs, theft, violent offenses, or sexual offenses. Other negative items, or poor credit history may result in acceptance with a higher refundable deposit. INCOME – Household income (all adults) must be at least 2 ½ times the rent (Gross income - before deductions).

PETS: You must disclose any animals that will live on the property. Limit 2 pets unless agreed upon in writing. Pet deposit $350 per animal.

AVOID SCAMS!: Krch Realty will NOT ask you to wire funds, ever! We will NOT ask you to complete an application anywhere other than our property management website (links should always end up on OUR website), and the application will display our logo, and is serviced through “Propertyware”. If you receive TEXT communications, be sure you call our main office before applying or sending funds to an unknown source 216.201.9114. Self-showing is through Rently, which is a 3rd party provider that will give you access to tour the home. Rently can direct you to our website for applications. When we update our pricing or property advertisement, it will update on all legitimate sites. We do not advertise on Craigslist!

MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11338 Cotes Avenue have any available units?
11338 Cotes Avenue has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11338 Cotes Avenue have?
Some of 11338 Cotes Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11338 Cotes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11338 Cotes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11338 Cotes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11338 Cotes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11338 Cotes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11338 Cotes Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11338 Cotes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11338 Cotes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11338 Cotes Avenue have a pool?
No, 11338 Cotes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11338 Cotes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11338 Cotes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11338 Cotes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11338 Cotes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 11338 Cotes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11338 Cotes Avenue has units with air conditioning.
