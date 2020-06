Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the second floor. There is a decorative foreplace in the living room and a formal dining room. There is also a full basement with washer and dryer hook up. Park your car in the garage and dont worry about finding a parking spot!