1035 Linn Drive - 1

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Fully renovated, 4 bedroom 2 bath, single family character home located in the Glenville area.



Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.com application is free to fill out, once completed we will contact you for further processing. Please reach out to leasing@limitlesspropertymanagement.com if you have any questions or concerns.



You can also see all our available properties at limitlesspropertymanagement.com



Section 8 is accepted.



Serious Inquiries Only

No Felonies. No Evictions in the past 5 years

Utilities Not Included

Appliances not included.