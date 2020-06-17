All apartments in Cleveland
1035 Linn Drive - 1
1035 Linn Drive - 1

1035 Linn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Linn Drive, Cleveland, OH 44108
Glenville

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Fully renovated, 4 bedroom 2 bath, single family character home located in the Glenville area.

Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.com application is free to fill out, once completed we will contact you for further processing. Please reach out to leasing@limitlesspropertymanagement.com if you have any questions or concerns. 

You can also see all our available properties at limitlesspropertymanagement.com

Section 8 is accepted.

Serious Inquiries Only
No Felonies. No Evictions in the past 5 years
Utilities Not Included
Appliances not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Linn Drive - 1 have any available units?
1035 Linn Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
Is 1035 Linn Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Linn Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Linn Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Linn Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1035 Linn Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 1035 Linn Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1035 Linn Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Linn Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Linn Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1035 Linn Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Linn Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1035 Linn Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Linn Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Linn Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 Linn Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 Linn Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
