1001 Huron Rd E

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments. Centrally located in downtown Cleveland in the Theatre-Gateway District, with nearby parks and a quaint shopping district, our apartments feature beautifully appointed residences and choice amenities that make it one of the most desired addresses in town.



Our neighborhood offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, great walk-in closets and generous living spaces. All this, along with amazing views of Progressive Field, set our residences apart. Book your tour today by calling 216-575-1175.