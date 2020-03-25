All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 16 2020 at 1:43 AM

1001 Huron Rd E

1001 Huron Road East · (216) 575-1175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH 44115
Gateway District

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments. Centrally located in downtown Cleveland in the Theatre-Gateway District, with nearby parks and a quaint shopping district, our apartments feature beautifully appointed residences and choice amenities that make it one of the most desired addresses in town.

Our neighborhood offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, great walk-in closets and generous living spaces. All this, along with amazing views of Progressive Field, set our residences apart. Book your tour today by calling 216-575-1175.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Huron Rd E have any available units?
1001 Huron Rd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 1001 Huron Rd E have?
Some of 1001 Huron Rd E's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Huron Rd E currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Huron Rd E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Huron Rd E pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Huron Rd E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1001 Huron Rd E offer parking?
No, 1001 Huron Rd E does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Huron Rd E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Huron Rd E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Huron Rd E have a pool?
No, 1001 Huron Rd E does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Huron Rd E have accessible units?
No, 1001 Huron Rd E does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Huron Rd E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Huron Rd E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Huron Rd E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1001 Huron Rd E has units with air conditioning.
