Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Welcome to 2707 Lancashire Rd in beautiful Coventry Village. Close to all your favorite spots on Coventry Rd, Little Italy, and University Circle. Enjoy the hottest spots in Cleveland just minutes away from this amazing condo. The owner is renting it furnished, so all you have to do is pick up the keys and move in. Off the living room is an office space to work from home or use as a game room. From the living room you enter the large dining room perfect for a quiet dinner or entertaining friends. Enjoy the beautiful hardwood floors, the updated kitchen with granite counter tops and an amazing amount of closet space.