Cleveland Heights, OH
2707 Lancashire Rd
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:52 PM

2707 Lancashire Rd

2707 Lancashire Road · (440) 862-0145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2707 Lancashire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
Coventry Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1194 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Welcome to 2707 Lancashire Rd in beautiful Coventry Village. Close to all your favorite spots on Coventry Rd, Little Italy, and University Circle. Enjoy the hottest spots in Cleveland just minutes away from this amazing condo. The owner is renting it furnished, so all you have to do is pick up the keys and move in. Off the living room is an office space to work from home or use as a game room. From the living room you enter the large dining room perfect for a quiet dinner or entertaining friends. Enjoy the beautiful hardwood floors, the updated kitchen with granite counter tops and an amazing amount of closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Lancashire Rd have any available units?
2707 Lancashire Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2707 Lancashire Rd have?
Some of 2707 Lancashire Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Lancashire Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Lancashire Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Lancashire Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Lancashire Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights.
Does 2707 Lancashire Rd offer parking?
No, 2707 Lancashire Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2707 Lancashire Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2707 Lancashire Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Lancashire Rd have a pool?
No, 2707 Lancashire Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Lancashire Rd have accessible units?
No, 2707 Lancashire Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Lancashire Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Lancashire Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Lancashire Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 Lancashire Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
