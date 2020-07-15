Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:12 AM
8 Apartments For Rent Near LEC
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
$
34 Units Available
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,130
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1479 sqft
The Painesville Commons Shopping Center and Lake Erie Bluffs are both easily accessible from this property. Amenities include a picnic area, playground and 24-hour gym. Units have spacious dens, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
$
21 Units Available
The Village at Cobblestone Court
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1524 sqft
Many interior upgrades including paneled doors, tone-on-tone paint schemes, granite countertops, and brushed nickel hardware. Just minutes from Headlands Beach and Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. Community amenities feature pool and fitness studio.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
511 Greenfield Ln
511 Greenfield Lane, Painesville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Get similar properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back and become a homeowner.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
238 East Prospect Street - 238
238 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
234 East Prospect - 234
234 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
228 East Prospect Street - 228
228 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
802 North Ave
802 North Avenue, Painesville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath ranch
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1959 Mentor Ave
1959 Mentor Ave, Lake County, OH
Studio
$1,500
5400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Office space available in great location. Up to 5,000 sq.ft. is ready and can be split a number of ways. Not for residential use.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHEuclid, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OH