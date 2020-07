Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1 bedroom - The fully renovated apartment homes at twenty-nine, fifty-five Madison offer the best amenities and best location at affordable prices. Right on Oakley Square, you are only minutes away from Rookwood, Hyde Park, and downtown. These homes include off-street parking, on-site laundry, FREE heat, and more!



(RLNE2079891)