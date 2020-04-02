5308 Reserve Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Reserve at Skytop Condo - Property Id: 1097



Newer construction two bedroom two and one half bath townhome in prestigious Reserve Circle. This 1376 sqft home features fully equipped kitchen with custom cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Living room with gas fireplace, guest bath, and sliding glass doors leading to exterior private balcony complete with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The second floor offers two spacious bedrooms including master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and adjoining full bath featuring oversized garden tub and double vanity. Utility closet with washer and dryer included. The lower level provides additional closet space as well as a two-car tandem garage with additional storage space on the side. Central heating and air conditioning. Water included, along with lawncare and snow removal. Less than 5 minutes from Hyde Park and Mt Lookout offering restaurants and bars, coffee shops, and shopping.

Property Id 1097



No Pets Allowed



