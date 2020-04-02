5308 Reserve Circle

Amenities
Reserve at Skytop Condo - Property Id: 1097
Newer construction two bedroom two and one half bath townhome in prestigious Reserve Circle. This 1376 sqft home features fully equipped kitchen with custom cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Living room with gas fireplace, guest bath, and sliding glass doors leading to exterior private balcony complete with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The second floor offers two spacious bedrooms including master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and adjoining full bath featuring oversized garden tub and double vanity. Utility closet with washer and dryer included. The lower level provides additional closet space as well as a two-car tandem garage with additional storage space on the side. Central heating and air conditioning. Water included, along with lawncare and snow removal. Less than 5 minutes from Hyde Park and Mt Lookout offering restaurants and bars, coffee shops, and shopping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1097
Property Id 1097
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5652712)