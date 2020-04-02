All apartments in Cincinnati
5308 Reserve Circle
5308 Reserve Circle

5308 Reserve Circle · (513) 376-6014
Location

5308 Reserve Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45230
Mount Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Reserve at Skytop Condo - Property Id: 1097

Newer construction two bedroom two and one half bath townhome in prestigious Reserve Circle. This 1376 sqft home features fully equipped kitchen with custom cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Living room with gas fireplace, guest bath, and sliding glass doors leading to exterior private balcony complete with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The second floor offers two spacious bedrooms including master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and adjoining full bath featuring oversized garden tub and double vanity. Utility closet with washer and dryer included. The lower level provides additional closet space as well as a two-car tandem garage with additional storage space on the side. Central heating and air conditioning. Water included, along with lawncare and snow removal. Less than 5 minutes from Hyde Park and Mt Lookout offering restaurants and bars, coffee shops, and shopping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1097
Property Id 1097

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Reserve Circle have any available units?
5308 Reserve Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Reserve Circle have?
Some of 5308 Reserve Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Reserve Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Reserve Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Reserve Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Reserve Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 5308 Reserve Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Reserve Circle does offer parking.
Does 5308 Reserve Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5308 Reserve Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Reserve Circle have a pool?
No, 5308 Reserve Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Reserve Circle have accessible units?
No, 5308 Reserve Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Reserve Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 Reserve Circle has units with dishwashers.
