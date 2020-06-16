All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:26 AM

4417 Colerain Avenue

4417 Colerain Avenue · (513) 602-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4417 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223
Mount Airy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 1 bath with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Full unfinished basement with W/D hookups. Tenant will pay all utilities. On the bus line. Owner is accepting assistance.

To qualify for this property, each adult applicant will have to show acceptable results from a background check, eviction check, previous positive landlord reference, and verified employment. Other qualifications are also considered. If you're interested in how to view this property please call 513-602-4800 extension 704. RE/MAX ON THE MOVE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Colerain Avenue have any available units?
4417 Colerain Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
Is 4417 Colerain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Colerain Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Colerain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4417 Colerain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 4417 Colerain Avenue offer parking?
No, 4417 Colerain Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4417 Colerain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Colerain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Colerain Avenue have a pool?
No, 4417 Colerain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Colerain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4417 Colerain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Colerain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 Colerain Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4417 Colerain Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4417 Colerain Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
