4225 Virginia Avenue,

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4225 Virginia Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat-in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. There is also an updated bathroom, w/d hookup, and a full basement. It won't last long. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



(RLNE5635802)