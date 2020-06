Amenities

w/d hookup garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and Sunny upstairs 2 bedroom apartment available walking distance to highland square! Large bedrooms and great closet space. New flooring. This unit comes with washer dryer hookups, one garage space plus storage in the basement! No Pets. No Smoking. All adult occupants must apply online for a credit, criminal and eviction history check. $35 app fee.