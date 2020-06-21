All apartments in Akron
1313 Lexington Avenue

1313 Lexington Avenue · (234) 231-0691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1313 Lexington Avenue, Akron, OH 44310
North Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
COMING SOON!!

Charming little cottage in Akron's North Hill neighborhood, with single floor living.

Two beds and one bath, living room and kitchen and utility room in the back.
Currently being made rent-ready for a July 1st availability. Interior photos coming soon!

Monthly rent amount will be $725. A security deposit equal to the first months rent will be required, as will a $200 water deposit.

Not Section 8 eligible.
Pets considered on a case by case basis. If accepted, will require an additional deposit.
No Smoking lease.

This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal, and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so.
We adhere to all Fair Housing Laws.
Please visit us at http://southernskyrealty.managebuilding.com to see all available properties, schedule a showing, or apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1313 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1313 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1313 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1313 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1313 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
