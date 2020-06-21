1313 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

COMING SOON!!



Charming little cottage in Akron's North Hill neighborhood, with single floor living.



Two beds and one bath, living room and kitchen and utility room in the back.

Currently being made rent-ready for a July 1st availability. Interior photos coming soon!



Monthly rent amount will be $725. A security deposit equal to the first months rent will be required, as will a $200 water deposit.



Not Section 8 eligible.

Pets considered on a case by case basis. If accepted, will require an additional deposit.

No Smoking lease.



This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal, and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so.

We adhere to all Fair Housing Laws.

Please visit us at http://southernskyrealty.managebuilding.com to see all available properties, schedule a showing, or apply.