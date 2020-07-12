/
/
/
heritage hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
118 Apartments for rent in Heritage Hill, Grand Rapids, MI
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
7 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,241
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
456 Wealthy St SE Apt 6
456 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Available 08/01/20 This awesome two bedroom two bathroom apartment is huge! There are nice big windows and hardwood floors throughout, giving it a warm homey feeling.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Fountain St NE Apt 4
442 Fountain Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 This two bedroom apartment feels like a heritage hills mansion! The ceilings are very high with giant sunny windows to match. The living room and dining room are spacious.
Results within 1 mile of Heritage Hill
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
7 Units Available
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,060
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
8 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
17 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
984 sqft
Move in by July 15th and receive $500 off your move in on select apartment homes!. In addition, apply within 24 hours of your tour and we will waive the administration fee of $250.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
46 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
2 Units Available
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
2 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$995
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
3 Units Available
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
940 Monroe Ave NW 421
940 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
1000 sqft
Executive 2 bedrooms Furnished Condo. - Property Id: 91806 Live like in the resort! This cozy and unique designed 2 bedroom condo fully furnished and ready to move in.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
350 Union Ave SE Apt 2
350 Union Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Available 08/01/20 This awesome one bedroom apartment has hardwood floors and plenty of windows. There is a lot of closet space, and tall ceilings. Pets are allowed with $25 extra rent and $100 pet fee.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7
120 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
These gorgeous newly renovated condos make you feel like you're in a Spanish villa. The courtyard is sunny and open, with natural feeling landscaping. The kitchens are a designer's heaven, with new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
753 Eastern SE
753 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious 2 bedroom! Move in ready - Available now! Be amazed by 1200 sq feet of modern living in this 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. The kitchen is fully stocked with newer stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, and counter tops.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 Cass Ave SE
555 Cass Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
555 Cass Ave SE Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home just outside of Heritage Hill! - Beautiful, two story 1,200 sq foot 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just outside of Heritage Hill.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Fuller Ave SE
141 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1460 sqft
141 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Home in Eastown - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large foyer with original wood staircase, a large living room which is open to the dining room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Barth Ave SE
422 Barth Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom home within walking distance to many of GRs best bars and restaurants! The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone top to bottom and include new stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, subway tile
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Henry Ave SE
248 Henry Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
O Great Cherry Hill Location. Close to shopping, great restaurants, downtown. Completely redone inside, with beautiful hardwood floors. This unit has a lot of space and a lot of possibilities.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
27 Library Street NE
27 Library Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Small dogs allowed! Absolutely stunning condo now available for lease in the historic but modern Fitzgerald building! This show piece property boasts floor to ceiling windows, a 26x24 foot great room with a fireplace.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
252 Pearl Street NW
252 Pearl Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,399
Look no further, this elegant Forslund Condo is a unique find. Fully furnished right down to the dishes and silverware. Located on the building's third floor with spectacular views of downtown Grand Rapids & the Grand River.