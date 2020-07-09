Amenities

Experience amazing Hudson River views at Glenwood Gardens, located in the exciting Yonkers Waterfront District and just a twenty minute train ride from Grand Central Station. At Glenwood Gardens, you’ll find one and two bedroom apartments that have been remodeled to renew their pre-war elegance and feature foyers that lead to spacious living rooms and updated, modern kitchens.Enjoy conveniences such as exclusive parking for residents, elevator access, 24 hour emergency maintenance, and updated onsite laundry facilities. Relax outdoors in the tree-lined setting while spending time with the kids at the playground.With an array of new specialty shopping, dining and entertainment, you’re sure to find activities to suite any mood. Located on Ravine Avenue, you’ll be just seconds from the Metro North at Glenwood Station, and close to the Bee-Line bus stops and all major interstate freeways.A professional and friendly onsite management team awaits your visit!