All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like
Glenwood Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
Glenwood Gardens
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Glenwood Gardens

Open Now until 5pm
95-117 Ravine Ave · (443) 399-2163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
Getty Square
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701
Getty Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed / 1 Bath A1-1

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

1 Bed / 1 Bath A2-1

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

1 Bed / 1 Bath A3-1

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed / 1 Bath B1-1

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

2 Bed / 1 Bath B2-1

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 977 sqft

2 Bed / 1 Bath B1-2

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glenwood Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
Experience amazing Hudson River views at Glenwood Gardens, located in the exciting Yonkers Waterfront District and just a twenty minute train ride from Grand Central Station. At Glenwood Gardens, you’ll find one and two bedroom apartments that have been remodeled to renew their pre-war elegance and feature foyers that lead to spacious living rooms and updated, modern kitchens.Enjoy conveniences such as exclusive parking for residents, elevator access, 24 hour emergency maintenance, and updated onsite laundry facilities. Relax outdoors in the tree-lined setting while spending time with the kids at the playground.With an array of new specialty shopping, dining and entertainment, you’re sure to find activities to suite any mood. Located on Ravine Avenue, you’ll be just seconds from the Metro North at Glenwood Station, and close to the Bee-Line bus stops and all major interstate freeways.A professional and friendly onsite management team awaits your visit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Glenwood Gardens have any available units?
Glenwood Gardens offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,550 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,900. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Glenwood Gardens have?
Some of Glenwood Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glenwood Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Glenwood Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glenwood Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Glenwood Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does Glenwood Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Glenwood Gardens offers parking.
Does Glenwood Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glenwood Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glenwood Gardens have a pool?
No, Glenwood Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Glenwood Gardens have accessible units?
No, Glenwood Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Glenwood Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Glenwood Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Glenwood Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, Glenwood Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 BedroomsYonkers Apartments with ParkingYonkers Dog Friendly ApartmentsYonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty SquareDowntown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University