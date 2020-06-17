86 High Street

Amenities

internet access

This Cute and Cozy One Bedroom - This cute and cozy one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is located in a private house in a quiet, safe neighborhood with ample street parking.



This home is clean, freshly painted, has plenty of closet space, internet, and cable ready.



There is no laundry on-premises, there is a laundromat within walking distance.



Tenant is responsible for gas for heating and cooking as well as electricity.



The property owner is responsible for water, garbage, snow removal, and lawn care.



No pets. Smoking is not allowed.



This home is within walking distance to the bus stop, close to public transportation, schools, the Hudson line Metro-North Station and not too far from the Saw Mill River Parkway.



***Minimum credit score of 700*** and verifiable income. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY.



1-month rent + 1-month security + broker fee due at lease signing



Lease Term: 1 year



Ready for move-in February 1, 2020.



(RLNE5447061)