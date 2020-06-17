All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like 86 High Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
86 High Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

86 High Street

86 High Street · (914) 367-0273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
Getty Square
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

86 High Street, Yonkers, NY 10703
Getty Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 86 High Street Apt 1 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
This Cute and Cozy One Bedroom - This cute and cozy one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is located in a private house in a quiet, safe neighborhood with ample street parking.

This home is clean, freshly painted, has plenty of closet space, internet, and cable ready.

There is no laundry on-premises, there is a laundromat within walking distance.

Tenant is responsible for gas for heating and cooking as well as electricity.

The property owner is responsible for water, garbage, snow removal, and lawn care.

No pets. Smoking is not allowed.

This home is within walking distance to the bus stop, close to public transportation, schools, the Hudson line Metro-North Station and not too far from the Saw Mill River Parkway.

***Minimum credit score of 700*** and verifiable income. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY.

1-month rent + 1-month security + broker fee due at lease signing

Lease Term: 1 year

Ready for move-in February 1, 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5447061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 High Street have any available units?
86 High Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 86 High Street currently offering any rent specials?
86 High Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 High Street pet-friendly?
No, 86 High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 86 High Street offer parking?
No, 86 High Street does not offer parking.
Does 86 High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 High Street have a pool?
No, 86 High Street does not have a pool.
Does 86 High Street have accessible units?
No, 86 High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 86 High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 High Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 High Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 86 High Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers Apartments with Gym
Yonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJ
Edgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity