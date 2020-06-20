All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like 57 Farquhar Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
57 Farquhar Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

57 Farquhar Ave 2

57 Farquhar Avenue · (845) 582-0857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

57 Farquhar Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10701
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2BR, 1B, LR, EIK-NO BROKERS FEE-BRYN MAWR YONKERS - Property Id: 297358

Bright and renovated 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of private house w/ eat-in kitchen, located on top of small hill w/ 300 ft elevation views and dead-end street. Access to front porch. On-site storage offered for additional fee - upon request.
*NO BROKERS FEE* *MOVE IN READY*

COMPLETELY RENOVATED
New windows allowing plenty of natural light, renovated bathroom, freshly painted, refinished oak wood floors in entire apartment, new carpets in bedrooms and stairs leading to apartment.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!
- New York City: <10 min walk to 30 line and Bee-line
- Saw Mill Parkway: Minutes off the parkway
- Schools: Close walk to public schools
- Shops & restaurants: Minutes from Cross County Shopping Center, Bronxville Village
- Parks & recreation: Dunwoodie golf course, public parks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297358
Property Id 297358

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Farquhar Ave 2 have any available units?
57 Farquhar Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Farquhar Ave 2 have?
Some of 57 Farquhar Ave 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Farquhar Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
57 Farquhar Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Farquhar Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 57 Farquhar Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 57 Farquhar Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 57 Farquhar Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 57 Farquhar Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Farquhar Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Farquhar Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 57 Farquhar Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 57 Farquhar Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 57 Farquhar Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Farquhar Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Farquhar Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Farquhar Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Farquhar Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 57 Farquhar Ave 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers Apartments with Gym
Yonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJ
Edgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity