57 Farquhar Ave 2

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated extra storage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated

2BR, 1B, LR, EIK-NO BROKERS FEE-BRYN MAWR YONKERS



Bright and renovated 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of private house w/ eat-in kitchen, located on top of small hill w/ 300 ft elevation views and dead-end street. Access to front porch. On-site storage offered for additional fee - upon request.

*NO BROKERS FEE* *MOVE IN READY*



COMPLETELY RENOVATED

New windows allowing plenty of natural light, renovated bathroom, freshly painted, refinished oak wood floors in entire apartment, new carpets in bedrooms and stairs leading to apartment.



LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

- New York City: <10 min walk to 30 line and Bee-line

- Saw Mill Parkway: Minutes off the parkway

- Schools: Close walk to public schools

- Shops & restaurants: Minutes from Cross County Shopping Center, Bronxville Village

- Parks & recreation: Dunwoodie golf course, public parks

No Pets Allowed



