555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave.

Single-family home situated on the Southside of Yonkers. Features 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms with hardwood flooring throughout. Enter into a nice open floor plan boasting a large living room, dining room, full bath and Eat in kitchen that leads you to the outdoor Oasis. This over-sized backyard is perfect for entertaining guests. 2nd level & 3rd level is complimented by 3 nicely sized bedrooms (2 on 2nd level & 1 on Top). Perfect rental to suit everyone's needs. Commuters dream, 30 mins from NYC. Just a short walk to NYC buses.