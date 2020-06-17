All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like
555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave

555 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue · (914) 359-3685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

555 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10705
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1821 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Single-family home situated on the Southside of Yonkers. Features 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms with hardwood flooring throughout. Enter into a nice open floor plan boasting a large living room, dining room, full bath and Eat in kitchen that leads you to the outdoor Oasis. This over-sized backyard is perfect for entertaining guests. 2nd level & 3rd level is complimented by 3 nicely sized bedrooms (2 on 2nd level & 1 on Top). Perfect rental to suit everyone's needs. Commuters dream, 30 mins from NYC. Just a short walk to NYC buses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave have any available units?
555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave offer parking?
No, 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave have a pool?
No, 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Van Cortlandt Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers Apartments with GymYonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty SquareDowntown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University