463 Bronx River Rd, #2

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

2 bedroom apartment for rent, available early July 2020. This unit is on the 2nd floor of a two family house located in South East Yonkers. It is just a one block walk from Mount Vernon West Metro North station, which is just 30 mins to Grand Central! The unit is newly renovated, with brand new lighting, electrical, appliances, kitchen and wood floors. Unit will be freshly painted throughout. 2nd bedroom is in a large converted attic space with adjacent walk in closet space. The open plan kitchen and living room is spacious & bright. Heating included, tenant pays Con Edison. Monthly income should be at least 3x the rent, and tenants should have good credit. Call for a showing today!