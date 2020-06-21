All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like 463 Bronx River Rd, #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
463 Bronx River Rd, #2
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

463 Bronx River Rd, #2

463 Bronx River Road · (914) 874-8252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

463 Bronx River Road, Yonkers, NY 10704
Southeast Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom apartment for rent, available early July 2020. This unit is on the 2nd floor of a two family house located in South East Yonkers. It is just a one block walk from Mount Vernon West Metro North station, which is just 30 mins to Grand Central! The unit is newly renovated, with brand new lighting, electrical, appliances, kitchen and wood floors. Unit will be freshly painted throughout. 2nd bedroom is in a large converted attic space with adjacent walk in closet space. The open plan kitchen and living room is spacious & bright. Heating included, tenant pays Con Edison. Monthly income should be at least 3x the rent, and tenants should have good credit. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 have any available units?
463 Bronx River Rd, #2 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
463 Bronx River Rd, #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 offer parking?
No, 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 does not offer parking.
Does 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 have a pool?
No, 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 have accessible units?
No, 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 463 Bronx River Rd, #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 463 Bronx River Rd, #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers Apartments with Gym
Yonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJ
Edgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity