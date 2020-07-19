15 Alexander Place

Amenities

Located in a private 2 Family home this very spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom luxury apartment located in Cross County Section of Yonkers, NY on a dead-end street. Close to the Cross-County Mall and driving distance to Shops, Restaurants, Hospitals, bus stops and trains. Only a 35-40-minute commute to NYC. Minutes from 87 Major Deegan and close to many other parkways and highways. • Updated and Clean Kitchen • Newly Tiled Bathrooms • Spacious Master Bedroom • Custom California Closets. • One Parking Spot Available - With plenty of street parking. • Private outdoor patio great for the summer evenings • Washer and Dryer on premises • Utilities are included in the Rent • Elizabeth Poggiogalle 914-294-7563