Yonkers, NY
139 Beech Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

139 Beech Street

139 Beech Street · (914) 318-6005
Location

139 Beech Street, Yonkers, NY 10701
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
INCOME REQUIREMENT: 3-4x THE RENT, depending on credit history. MAX OCCUPANCY: 5 PEOPLE, REGARDLESS OF AGE. RENT WILL BE HIGHER IF YOU HAVE ANY PETS. Renovated in 2016, stainless steel refrigerator, counter, and backsplash. Large 3-bedroom apartment with a bonus enclosed terrace. Security building is close to schools, transportation, shops on Yonkers Ave or Nepperhan Ave, and the playgrounds, swings, basketball courts and baseball fields at Sullivan Park. Heat & hot water are included. Tenant has individual meter for electricity and cooking gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Beech Street have any available units?
139 Beech Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Beech Street have?
Some of 139 Beech Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 Beech Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Beech Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Beech Street is pet friendly.
Does 139 Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 139 Beech Street offers parking.
Does 139 Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Beech Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Beech Street have a pool?
No, 139 Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 139 Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Beech Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Beech Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Beech Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 139 Beech Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

