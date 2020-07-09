139 Beech Street

Amenities

INCOME REQUIREMENT: 3-4x THE RENT, depending on credit history. MAX OCCUPANCY: 5 PEOPLE, REGARDLESS OF AGE. RENT WILL BE HIGHER IF YOU HAVE ANY PETS. Renovated in 2016, stainless steel refrigerator, counter, and backsplash. Large 3-bedroom apartment with a bonus enclosed terrace. Security building is close to schools, transportation, shops on Yonkers Ave or Nepperhan Ave, and the playgrounds, swings, basketball courts and baseball fields at Sullivan Park. Heat & hot water are included. Tenant has individual meter for electricity and cooking gas.