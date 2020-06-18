All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1 Sherwood Ter BSMT

1 Sherwood Ter · (914) 664-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY 10704
Southeast Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit BSMT · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.
https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application

** Minimum Annual Income Requirement: $77,000
** Minimum Credit Requirement: 680+

Conveniently located near major highways, Metro North commuter rail and several bus lines, Sherwood Terrace sits high on a bluff overlooking the Bronx River and surrounding area. The historic Tudor building contains studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments. Nearby schools: Sarah Lawerence College, St. Vladimir's Seminary and St. Joseph's Seminary.

Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Pets Policy: Cats okay. Small dogs with approval and fees.
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor

*Fee Disclosure: App fee and broker's fee due as tenant's agent

*Pictures are of various units within the complex
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248360
Property Id 248360

(RLNE5726731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT have any available units?
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT have?
Some of 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT currently offering any rent specials?
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT is pet friendly.
Does 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT offer parking?
No, 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT does not offer parking.
Does 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT have a pool?
No, 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT does not have a pool.
Does 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT have accessible units?
No, 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1 Sherwood Ter BSMT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers Apartments with Gym
Yonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJ
Edgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity