1 Sherwood Ter BSMT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360



Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.

https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application



** Minimum Annual Income Requirement: $77,000

** Minimum Credit Requirement: 680+



Conveniently located near major highways, Metro North commuter rail and several bus lines, Sherwood Terrace sits high on a bluff overlooking the Bronx River and surrounding area. The historic Tudor building contains studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments. Nearby schools: Sarah Lawerence College, St. Vladimir's Seminary and St. Joseph's Seminary.



Bedrooms: 2 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Pets Policy: Cats okay. Small dogs with approval and fees.

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Cable-ready

Intercom system

Hardwood floor



*Fee Disclosure: App fee and broker's fee due as tenant's agent



*Pictures are of various units within the complex

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248360

Property Id 248360



(RLNE5726731)