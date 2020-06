Amenities

First floor of a charming two-family Victorian house which is graced with period details including a stained glass window and classic woodwork. Beautiful apartment features a bright spacious living room, eat in Kitchen, hall bath with double sink. washer/dryer in unit. Door to back porch and fenced in backyard, two assigned parking spots in the backyard, Walking distance to White Plains Metro North Station, shopping and vibrant downtown White Plains.