Westchester County, NY
10 Hudson Place
Last updated October 10 2019 at 6:50 AM

10 Hudson Place

10 Hudson Pl · (917) 922-4789
Location

10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY 10538

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$12,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4470 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont. Top of the line appliances (BlueStar, Miele, Subzero) compliment the marble countertops and custom cabinetry. Butler's pantry, big dining room are perfect for entertaining. Living room, kitchen and dining room have full access to the outdoor patio space. Amazing indoor/outdoor living. No expense spared! Upstairs are 4 family bedrooms, two share a jack and jill bathroom, the master and 4th bed have ensuite bathrooms. Fenced in, flat yard has tons of privacy. 1 car garage off the mudroom with a double wide driveway for lots of parking. Full, finished basement. HVAC, plumbing, roof, electric are all brand new as of 2014. Built with esteemed, local architect Paul Shainberg. Entrance to Sheldrake and Leatherstocking trail across the street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Hudson Place have any available units?
10 Hudson Place has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Hudson Place have?
Some of 10 Hudson Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Hudson Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 Hudson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Hudson Place pet-friendly?
No, 10 Hudson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 10 Hudson Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 Hudson Place offers parking.
Does 10 Hudson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Hudson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Hudson Place have a pool?
No, 10 Hudson Place does not have a pool.
Does 10 Hudson Place have accessible units?
No, 10 Hudson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Hudson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Hudson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Hudson Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Hudson Place has units with air conditioning.
