10 Hudson Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont. Top of the line appliances (BlueStar, Miele, Subzero) compliment the marble countertops and custom cabinetry. Butler's pantry, big dining room are perfect for entertaining. Living room, kitchen and dining room have full access to the outdoor patio space. Amazing indoor/outdoor living. No expense spared! Upstairs are 4 family bedrooms, two share a jack and jill bathroom, the master and 4th bed have ensuite bathrooms. Fenced in, flat yard has tons of privacy. 1 car garage off the mudroom with a double wide driveway for lots of parking. Full, finished basement. HVAC, plumbing, roof, electric are all brand new as of 2014. Built with esteemed, local architect Paul Shainberg. Entrance to Sheldrake and Leatherstocking trail across the street!