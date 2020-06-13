/
yorktown heights
42 Apartments for rent in Yorktown Heights, NY
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1437 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
119 Carpenter Ave
119 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
Great size 1 bed. Near all transportation. - Property Id: 60916 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Huge 1 bedroom with entry foyer. Large living room and bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking additional. Pets allowed.
45 Crest Drive
45 Crest Drive, Shenorock, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Charming Cape style home with newly finished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bath, a beautiful yard and in the Somers School District.
42 Crescent Terrace
42 Crescent Terrace, Bedford Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3206 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME.
34 Whitlockville Road
34 Whitlockville Road, Katonah, NY
Studio
$1,475
400 sqft
This is a small studio country cottage located just a couple of minutes outside of the village of Katonah. It's about a 10 minute walk to town and has very easy access to Route 35/I684 and the SMRP.
1005 Kensington Way
1005 Kensington Way, Mount Kisco, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2000 sqft
Very desirable Regent unit. Original model with several decorator touches, built-ins, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops.
428 Saw Mill River Road
428 Saw Mill River Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2338 sqft
Young Colonial with 3 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms, Large Formal Dining Room with slider to yard and Family Room on first floor. The Living has a wood burning fireplace and the renovated kitchen has cherry cabinets with quartz counters.
25 Route 100
25 Somerstown Turnpike, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rental with parking. No stairs, direct access. Great location.
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Freshly painted. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.
68 Washburn Road
68 Washburn Road, Mount Kisco, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3092 sqft
Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam.
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,091
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
106 Chateau Rive
106 Chateau Rive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Perched high on a hill overlooking the Hudson River sits a unique property called Chateau Rive. You will delight in the majestic views (not all apartments have river views) from the grounds that surround you. Close to shopping, train, park and more.
26 Pleasant Street
26 Pleasant Street, Bedford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
2234 sqft
Welcome to Bedford! Come for a wonderful 6+ week vacation is this fun, family home. Eat-in kitchen, 4 BR's inc.first floor master. Sunny office and mud room. Fun kids playroom in basement. Easy living on a dead-end street.
3 Edinburgh Drive
3 Edinburgh Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Great Rental in Society Hill. 2 bedroom 2 bath. good sized rooms in great condition. First floor with sliders out to a patio. Clubhouse has indoor pool, exercise room and more...great open land behind condo for recreation.
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.
79 S Highland Avenue
79 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
680 sqft
Southwestern & Palisades vistas compliment this Updated 2 BR Penthouse apartment/Classic 1920's Low Rise brick walk-up building/Kitchen w/granite counter tops & stainless appliances/Hardwood flooring throughout the apartment/Laundry Rm, Rear Parking
90 Ringgold Street
90 Ringgold Street, Peekskill, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
745 sqft
Senior Living at its Best Located in historic Peekskill, New York, and overlooking the spectacular Hudson River, Drum Hill Senior Living Community provides an innovative housing option for those 62 years of age and over.
101 Washington Avenue
101 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
900 sqft
101 Washington Avenue is situated in the heart of Pleasantville, just a short stroll to all; including quaint shops, restaurants, the train station, Jacob Burns Film Center and a seasonal farmers market! Each luxury unit in this new construction
71 Charter Circle
71 Charter Circle, Ossining, NY
Studio
$1,150
600 sqft
Modern Studio Apartment Situated In Quiet Location, Close To Rte 9 And Shopping. Includes, Hardwood Floors, Laundry Room On Lobby Level & Unassigned Parking. NO DOGS ALLOWED.
85 Washington Road
85 Washington Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2429 sqft
Pristine home, just sanitized, vacant and ready to occupy. Virtual showings(agent walks through with showings via cell phone) as allowed by current guidelines.
38 Bleakley Drive
38 Bleakley Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious town home located in The Woods complex of Peekskill, NY just minutes to downtown, all major transportation, and shopping. Home offers an open layout with a half bathroom, fireplace, and a private patio on the main floor.
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.
341 Succabone Road
341 Succabone Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
5691 sqft
Escape to this updated 4 acre Bedford horse farm conveniently located under one hour from New York. This 4 bedroom, 5 bath colonial is a perfect retreat with high ceilinged open rooms, elegant pool, horse barn and access to local riding trails.
270 Guard Hill Road
270 Guard Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$38,000
12000 sqft
Tanrackin Farm. - One of Bedford s most prestigious estate properties. Absolutely stunning Country Home impeccably furnished. Located in the heart of Bedford s Guard Hill estate area, the property is comprised of fifty acres.
The average rent price for Yorktown Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,850.
Some of the colleges located in the Yorktown Heights area include Norwalk Community College, CUNY Lehman College, Iona College, Manhattan College, and College of Mount Saint Vincent. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yorktown Heights from include Bronx, Stamford, Yonkers, Norwalk, and New Rochelle.
