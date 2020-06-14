820 Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Stapleton
17 Units Available
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
West Brighton
1 Unit Available
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$3,154
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$3154 studio in Financial District! This studio home features a large foyer, walk in closet, large galley kitchen that opens to the living area, and large windows providing substantial natural light.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
685 Lamont Avenue
685 Lamont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
685 Lamont Ave. Staten Island, NY 10312Not on StreetEasy! Virtual tour available.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
St. George
1 Unit Available
90 Bay Street Landing
90 Bay Street Landing, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-Air waterfront living 1/2 hour from Manhattan! Loft apt. 4F is located in SI's most desirable condo, The Accolade. Just steps from the free SI ferry to Manhattan, this loft is complete. With 878 sq.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
33 Trumbull Place
33 Trumbull Place, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor, Freshly renovated Studio apartment available for an immediate move in. This beautiful unit includes brand new appliances and fresh renovations.
Results within 1 mile of Staten Island
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
304 BROADWAY
304 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
753 sqft
**LANDLORD PAYS BROKER FEE!!!** Welcome to Hudson Flats... a luxury elevator rental building situated in the heart of town close to shops, restaurants, parks, schools, lightrail and buses to NYC.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Carteret
1 Unit Available
307 PERSHING AVE
307 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen .

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
186 BROADWAY
186 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Construction, 1 bed, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment! This gorgeous Penthouse unit features stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, in unit washer/dryer; LED recessed lighting, 9’ ceilings, oak hardwood floors, central air & heat, ceiling

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1333 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath plus home office and terrace. Welcome to Lofts Two22, Bayonne’s brand new sleek, modern and spacious apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Staten Island
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Liberty State Park
18 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,795
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,740
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1199 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
City Guide for Staten Island, NY

"The news said that Staten Island is the 'Forgotten Borough' how can you forget over a half of million families. Shaolin Wu-Tang Worldwide..." - Tweet by RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan

Locals may lament their home being referred to as "the forgotten borough," since the other four eat up a lot of attention, but Staten Island is definitely one of the "Fearsome Fivesome" of the great New York City. The island ranks as the third-largest borough in square mileage, but the smallest in population -- which is kind of mind-boggling, since it's home to about half a million people. But what's a borough, anyway? Basically, it's a city and a county at the same time. Several states have them but New York's version grew from a combination of the city and county governmental structures that were in place in the latter part of the 19th century. Staten Island lies in the southwest part of the city and is nearly surrounded by New Jersey, except for its northeast corner, which is linked to Brooklyn via the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Staten Island is also close to Newark Liberty International Airport and sits at the mouth of the Hudson River as it flows into the Atlantic Ocean. With water views and legendary dining and entertainment options readily accessible, you may wonder why haven't started your search for apartments in Staten Island yet.

Having trouble with Craigslist Staten Island? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Staten Island, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Staten Island renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

