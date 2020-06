Amenities

Enter into a bright and airy 1 bedroom apartment with private side entrance, entry foyer, large windows, eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator, separate living room and separate bedroom, with wood blind window treatments, lots of closets/storage. Perfect for someone who is downsizing. Close to Bloomingdale Park, local and express buses, and shopping! This one won't last. Heat and Hot Water included. Baseboard Heat! A/C unit included. Tenant responsible for electric bill.