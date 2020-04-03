All apartments in Staten Island
90 Bay Street Landing
90 Bay Street Landing

90 Bay Street Landing · (917) 685-8703
Location

90 Bay Street Landing, Staten Island, NY 10301
St. George

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
Open-Air waterfront living 1/2 hour from Manhattan! Loft apt. 4F is located in SI's most desirable condo, The Accolade. Just steps from the free SI ferry to Manhattan, this loft is complete. With 878 sq. ft, more square footage than most 1 Br's, you can entertain from your full kitchen and island. You can store your bicycle in your own home in a separate closet and store clothing in 2 Walk-in-closets, linens stored separately. Come take a look at how you can make this open loft your own. See below for more details.

Spacious Bright Loft: W/D, Parking, Amazing Storage and Great amenities, steps to Ferry
-Spacious 878 sf home at The Accolade Condominium
-Steps from ferry, closest residential building to the free SI ferry
-Full Stainless Steel Kitchen appliance package
-Bath has separate shower and jacuzzi tub
-Hardwood floors throughout
-2 Walk In Closets, a separate linen and a separate storage closet, bring your bicycle!
-Washer/Dryer in apt.
-Parking comes with the rental
-High ceilings
-Central A/C
-P/T doorman, Pkg notification system
-Bright Western sun shines right in

Bldg. Amenities incl. in rent: a gym, large beautiful lounge/party room, catering kitchen, billiards, foos ball and ping pong table. There is also a pet bathing room! Pets are case by case.

Community:
Bay Street Landing (BSL) is a gated waterfront Community which features 2 Tennis Courts, 2 BBQ areas, a Great Lawn, a Dog Run, and Children's Playground. It is a quiet relaxing gated community with security. Bay Street Landing is the best kept secret of the 5 boroughs. visit: http://baystreetlanding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Bay Street Landing have any available units?
90 Bay Street Landing has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Bay Street Landing have?
Some of 90 Bay Street Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Bay Street Landing currently offering any rent specials?
90 Bay Street Landing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Bay Street Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Bay Street Landing is pet friendly.
Does 90 Bay Street Landing offer parking?
Yes, 90 Bay Street Landing does offer parking.
Does 90 Bay Street Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Bay Street Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Bay Street Landing have a pool?
Yes, 90 Bay Street Landing has a pool.
Does 90 Bay Street Landing have accessible units?
No, 90 Bay Street Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Bay Street Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Bay Street Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Bay Street Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 90 Bay Street Landing has units with air conditioning.
