90 Bay Street Landing

Open-Air waterfront living 1/2 hour from Manhattan! Loft apt. 4F is located in SI's most desirable condo, The Accolade. Just steps from the free SI ferry to Manhattan, this loft is complete. With 878 sq. ft, more square footage than most 1 Br's, you can entertain from your full kitchen and island. You can store your bicycle in your own home in a separate closet and store clothing in 2 Walk-in-closets, linens stored separately. Come take a look at how you can make this open loft your own. See below for more details.



Spacious Bright Loft: W/D, Parking, Amazing Storage and Great amenities, steps to Ferry

-Spacious 878 sf home at The Accolade Condominium

-Steps from ferry, closest residential building to the free SI ferry

-Full Stainless Steel Kitchen appliance package

-Bath has separate shower and jacuzzi tub

-Hardwood floors throughout

-2 Walk In Closets, a separate linen and a separate storage closet, bring your bicycle!

-Washer/Dryer in apt.

-Parking comes with the rental

-High ceilings

-Central A/C

-P/T doorman, Pkg notification system

-Bright Western sun shines right in



Bldg. Amenities incl. in rent: a gym, large beautiful lounge/party room, catering kitchen, billiards, foos ball and ping pong table. There is also a pet bathing room! Pets are case by case.



Community:

Bay Street Landing (BSL) is a gated waterfront Community which features 2 Tennis Courts, 2 BBQ areas, a Great Lawn, a Dog Run, and Children's Playground. It is a quiet relaxing gated community with security. Bay Street Landing is the best kept secret of the 5 boroughs. visit: http://baystreetlanding.com