Home
/
Staten Island, NY
/
80 Bay Street Landing
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:18 PM

80 Bay Street Landing

80 Bay Street Landing · (718) 273-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Bay Street Landing, Staten Island, NY 10301
Tompkinsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3k · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
playground
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Luxury, secured and gated BAY STREET LANDING COMMUNITY offers this stunning and upgraded one bedroom, 1.5 baths and a78 sq.ft. Terrace. This is the largest of the one bedroom units within the building. As you enter this upgraded unit, there is a 1/2 bath and a huge opened living room and dining area with entrance to your terrace with a fabulous view of Manhattan and the waterfront. Two wonderful concrete columns are within the living room and dining area along with one in the bedroom. High concrete ceilings open up the unit with wonderful warehouse feel. Includes heat and hot water. Tenant pays electric (lights/ air conditioning) and cable. This 24 hr. doorman buildings includes assigned and guest parking, two tennis courts, two BBQ areas, children's playground, no pets please,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Bay Street Landing have any available units?
80 Bay Street Landing has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Bay Street Landing have?
Some of 80 Bay Street Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Bay Street Landing currently offering any rent specials?
80 Bay Street Landing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Bay Street Landing pet-friendly?
No, 80 Bay Street Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 80 Bay Street Landing offer parking?
Yes, 80 Bay Street Landing does offer parking.
Does 80 Bay Street Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Bay Street Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Bay Street Landing have a pool?
No, 80 Bay Street Landing does not have a pool.
Does 80 Bay Street Landing have accessible units?
No, 80 Bay Street Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Bay Street Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Bay Street Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Bay Street Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 Bay Street Landing has units with air conditioning.
