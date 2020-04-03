80 Bay Street Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning playground doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking playground bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

Luxury, secured and gated BAY STREET LANDING COMMUNITY offers this stunning and upgraded one bedroom, 1.5 baths and a78 sq.ft. Terrace. This is the largest of the one bedroom units within the building. As you enter this upgraded unit, there is a 1/2 bath and a huge opened living room and dining area with entrance to your terrace with a fabulous view of Manhattan and the waterfront. Two wonderful concrete columns are within the living room and dining area along with one in the bedroom. High concrete ceilings open up the unit with wonderful warehouse feel. Includes heat and hot water. Tenant pays electric (lights/ air conditioning) and cable. This 24 hr. doorman buildings includes assigned and guest parking, two tennis courts, two BBQ areas, children's playground, no pets please,