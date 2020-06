Amenities

Staten Island Tompkinsville. Approx 900 sq. ft 2 bedroom apartment with eat in Kitchen, large pantry and plenty of space for cooking. The apartment has a large open livingroom and diningroom, entry foyer office and front outdoor porch. Three exposures, recently renovated. FOIS ready. Walk to the Staten Island ferry or a quick bus ride. Close to shops and restaurants on Victory Blvd. $1800 + utilities Sorry no dogs allowed